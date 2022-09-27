No BBA faculty at Chandigarh's PGGC-46, students seek migration

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 26

There have been no regular lectures of the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course at Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, for a long time. Students enrolled in the course made a representation to the Department of Higher Education over the issue, but to no avail.

“There are no teachers available for our BBA course at the PGGC-46. All students of the BBA stream are suffering despite paying full fee,” said students in the representation. The students also claimed that the lectures were held once a week, whenever the authorities manage to arrange a guest lecture.

‘Teachers hired’ The process of hiring faculty has been carried out. Joining letters have been issued to the selected candidates. The faculty members will start teaching within a day or so. —An official.

“We had paid full fee in August and since then, the authorities have been struggling to get faculty. Our course is worst hit, while other undergraduate courses are also facing a shortage of staff. This is an urgent matter to look into. How can they expect us to score good marks in the absence of proper teaching?” asked a student.

The students have also requested the authorities for migration to other colleges if they are facing a shortage of faculty. “We have requested the authorities to either recruit teachers at our college or approve our migration to a suitable college until teachers are hired,” added another student.

Sources claimed the college recruited faculty from a registered society. Owing to some unresolved issues, faculty for the course have not been recruited for the past one year.

“The authorities are well aware of the situation, but are not able to find a solution. The Director, Higher Education, should intervene and initiate the process of providing us teachers. We have been waiting for regular classes since August,” said another student.