No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 6

The Chhatbir Zoo administration today refuted the reports viral on the social media regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorus animals from the zoo and appealed to people to not forward such fake news on the social media.

Kalpana K, Field Director, said some old videos of animals roaming the residential areas were doing the rounds, which were totally fake. She said these fake videos had nothing to do with the animals of the Chhatbir zoo. “This is a fake and false news, which is being spread by some mischievous elements to spread fear and panic among the general public,” she said, adding that the zoo administration would like to point out that all animals were being handled very carefully and in a modern and scientific manner as per the instructions and directives of the Central Zoo Authority.

Kalpana K said all arrangements were being monitored on a daily basis.

She said Chhatbir Zoo was a popular tourist destination in North India and Punjab and action would be taken against the mischievous elements deliberately tarnishing its name without knowing the facts.

She said the general public was requested to ignore such fake and false news. For any doubts, one could contact the helpline number 6239526008 of Chhatbir Zoo.