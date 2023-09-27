No case against POs, Mani Majra SHO shifted

Chandigarh, September 26
The SHO of the Mani Majra police station, Neeraj Sarna, has been transferred to the Police Lines, Sector 26, for allegedly not registering a case against three persons declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in a cheque bounce case.
Sources said a few hours after the Inspector was transferred, a case under Section174-A (non-appearance in response to proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) of the IPC was registered at Mani Majra police station against the three POs, identified as Vishno Mittal, Sudhir Malhotra and Vinod Shewag, all residents of Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...