No case against POs, Mani Majra SHO shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The SHO of the Mani Majra police station, Neeraj Sarna, has been transferred to the Police Lines, Sector 26, for allegedly not registering a case against three persons declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in a cheque bounce case.

Sources said a few hours after the Inspector was transferred, a case under Section174-A (non-appearance in response to proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) of the IPC was registered at Mani Majra police station against the three POs, identified as Vishno Mittal, Sudhir Malhotra and Vinod Shewag, all residents of Delhi.