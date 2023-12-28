No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Chandigarh, December 27
There will be no tableau from Chandigarh at the Republic Day parade in Delhi this time too. Last year, the Chandigarh tableau prepared by the UT Administration on the planned, modern and progressive theme with special features of architecture and Rock Garden, cycle tracks signifying promotion health in everyday life was rejected by the Centre.
An official said the Administration did not send any model of the tableau for the 2024 R-Day Parade.
