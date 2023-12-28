No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

There will be no tableau from Chandigarh at the Republic Day parade in Delhi this time too. Last year, the Chandigarh tableau prepared by the UT Administration on the planned, modern and progressive theme with special features of architecture and Rock Garden, cycle tracks signifying promotion health in everyday life was rejected by the Centre.

An official said the Administration did not send any model of the tableau for the 2024 R-Day Parade.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Republic Day