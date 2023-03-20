 No change in IPL schedule at Mohali stadium for now : The Tribune India

Punjab Situation

No change in IPL schedule at Mohali stadium for now

Admn, organisers leaving no stone unturned to conduct matches

No change in IPL schedule at Mohali stadium for now

File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 19

While Punjab in on high alert these days, the local administration and the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here.

The host team of Punjab Kings is scheduled to open its IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at its home ground, IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here, on April 1.

Not only Mohali cops, but also police force from other districts of Punjab is generally deployed here for the smooth conduct of the tournament. Over 1,000 police personnel are deputed here every season. The force includes Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs). The role of the police and the local administration also becomes important as the stadium is situated amid densely populated residential area. Markets are also located near the stadium.

At present, the Punjab Police are on high alert as a search to hunt down Khalistani sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh continues for the second day today. The Punjab Government has, meanwhile, extended the suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services till Monday (March 20) noon. With only 12 days left for the first IPL match here, the administration will meet the stakeholders on Monday to decide further action.

“So far, everything is under control and we are in constant touch with all stakeholders. We will meet the organisers tomorrow to discuss various issues. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. The administration is also working on maintaining law and order situation in the district. We are ready to organise the event. Further decisions, if required, will be taken after meeting all stakeholders,” said Ashika Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali.

Punjab Kings are scheduled to play their first home match on April 1. The team will play other home matches against Gujarat Titans on April 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 20, Lucknow SuperGiants on April 28 and Mumbai Indians on May 3. The local team will play two matches at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, on May 17 and May 19, respectively.

‘No intent to delay,

cancel any match’

Meanwhile, the PCA authorities and the Punjab Kings management confirmed that the matches will be held as per the schedule. “I don’t know if we should hold this meeting or not. The Punjab Government will surely take care of things and we are sure that we will be looked after properly. We will conduct our matches in Mohali for sure,” said Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings.

“We are following the schedule and there’s no intent to delay or cancel any match. Everything is normal in Punjab and in Mohali too,” said Dilsher Khanna, Secretary, PCA.

Last IPL edition at PCA

The PCA stadium last hosted IPL matches in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Thereafter, the stadium didn’t host any IPL matches in years 2020, 2021 and 2022. With the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) planning to shift its operations to the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, this is termed to be the last IPL edition at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The new stadium in Mullanpur is expected to host 2024 IPL matches.

Matches of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are scheduled to play their first home match on April 1. The team will play other home matches against Gujarat Titans on April 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 20, Lucknow SuperGiants on April 28 and Mumbai Indians on May 3. The local team will play two matches at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, on May 17 and May 19, respectively.

Sale of tickets begins

Meanwhile, online sale of tickets for the first two matches scheduled to be held Mohali began online. The prices of tickets range between Rs 1,250 and Rs 9,000.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

2
Punjab

Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon

3
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt

6
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

7
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

8
Nation

Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam's Dibrugarh by special aircraft

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financier' Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

10
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Top News

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Tricolour pulled down in UK; diplomat summoned

Separatist’s financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Separatist's financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders

Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer’s barsi, father slams govt over ‘slow probe’, says fight for justice to go on

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on

Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Sec 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Kirron gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Specially abled take part in sports meet in Jalandhar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages

BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march