No change in IPL schedule at Mohali stadium for now

While Punjab in on high alert these days, the local administration and the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here.

The host team of Punjab Kings is scheduled to open its IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at its home ground, IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here, on April 1.

Not only Mohali cops, but also police force from other districts of Punjab is generally deployed here for the smooth conduct of the tournament. Over 1,000 police personnel are deputed here every season. The force includes Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs). The role of the police and the local administration also becomes important as the stadium is situated amid densely populated residential area. Markets are also located near the stadium.

At present, the Punjab Police are on high alert as a search to hunt down Khalistani sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh continues for the second day today. The Punjab Government has, meanwhile, extended the suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services till Monday (March 20) noon. With only 12 days left for the first IPL match here, the administration will meet the stakeholders on Monday to decide further action.

“So far, everything is under control and we are in constant touch with all stakeholders. We will meet the organisers tomorrow to discuss various issues. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. The administration is also working on maintaining law and order situation in the district. We are ready to organise the event. Further decisions, if required, will be taken after meeting all stakeholders,” said Ashika Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali.

Punjab Kings are scheduled to play their first home match on April 1. The team will play other home matches against Gujarat Titans on April 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 20, Lucknow SuperGiants on April 28 and Mumbai Indians on May 3. The local team will play two matches at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, on May 17 and May 19, respectively.

Meanwhile, the PCA authorities and the Punjab Kings management confirmed that the matches will be held as per the schedule. “I don’t know if we should hold this meeting or not. The Punjab Government will surely take care of things and we are sure that we will be looked after properly. We will conduct our matches in Mohali for sure,” said Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings.

“We are following the schedule and there’s no intent to delay or cancel any match. Everything is normal in Punjab and in Mohali too,” said Dilsher Khanna, Secretary, PCA.

The PCA stadium last hosted IPL matches in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Thereafter, the stadium didn’t host any IPL matches in years 2020, 2021 and 2022. With the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) planning to shift its operations to the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, this is termed to be the last IPL edition at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The new stadium in Mullanpur is expected to host 2024 IPL matches.

Meanwhile, online sale of tickets for the first two matches scheduled to be held Mohali began online. The prices of tickets range between Rs 1,250 and Rs 9,000.