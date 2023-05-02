No change in timings of govt hospitals in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

All offices under the District Health Department will open at 7.30 am and close at 2 pm from May 2.

Civil Surgeon Rupinder Gill said according to the government instructions for the summer season, the 7.30 am-2 pm timings will be applicable only to the offices which earlier functioned from 9 am to 5 pm.

Dr Gill clarified that there had been no change in the timings of the government hospitals in the district. These hospitals include the district hospital, Mohali; subdivisional hospitals at Kharar and Dera Bassi, primary health centres, community health centres, sub-centres, health and wellness centres, Aam Aadmi Clinics and ESI hospitals.

The district Health Department head said all offices of the department such as Civil Surgeon’s office in Mohali and the offices inside the hospitals, which remained open from 9 am to 5 pm earlier, would now be operational from 7-30 am to 2 pm. The emergency services in hospitals will continue 24 hours as before.

The summer timings (April 15 to October 15) for the government hospitals are from 8 am to 2 pm and the winter timings (October 15 to April 15) from 9 am to 3 pm.