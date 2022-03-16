No clarity on no-mask challan, curbs withdrawn in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 15

In the wake of a decline in Covid cases and on the orders of the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, the district administration today withdrew all restrictions imposed to check the spread of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said even though the restrictions were being withdrawn, people were advised to adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour. It was for the Home Department to issue instructions for relaxing the challaning process of those found not wearing a mask, she added.

The orders issued by the state government read that people would have to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, said the DC.

However, it was not clear in the order that would people be challaned for not wearing a mask. All shops, pubs, restaurants, sports complexes, swimming pools, multiplexes, malls, banquet halls and other public places have been cleared of occupancy restrictions.

Welcoming the move of the district administration, residents and members of the business community said this would help recover the losses they incurred due to the Covid restrictions.