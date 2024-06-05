No coordination between RSS teams, Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 4

While the RSS was active on the ground, no or lack of coordination between Sanjay Tandon and the ideological mentor of the BJP seemed to have affected his winning prospects, sources said.

Though the RSS held “drawing room baithaks” in the city, the synergy between the Sangh and the party unit was missing on the ground. No common meetings were held to review preparations, planning and strengthen team work during the campaigning, the sources added.

Talking to Chandigarh Tribune, the RSS sources said one of the other factors was various works of the RSS workers could not be done in the past 10 years. They were disillusioned and not enthusiastic about delivering on their part this time around.

The ideological fountainhead of the party held over 1,750 “drawing room baithaks”. The RSS had adopted this model of establishing a connect with voters, which worked in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Under this model, unlike major group meetings, 10 houses were picked up at a time and a meeting was held with 15-20 members, either in parks or in one of the residences. They were encouraged to vote for “rashtra hit”. Besides, foot soldiers of the organisation were active on the ground. However, these things did not prove fruitful enough due to little coordination with Tandon. Tandon is son of senior RSS leader from Punjab Balramji Dass Tandon, who also remained Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Deepak Batra, RSS head in Chandigarh, did not respond to phone calls and messages of Chandigarh Tribune.

