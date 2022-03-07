No Covid death in Chandigarh for week

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 6

In a relief, the city has not reported any death due to Covid-19 for the past one week, indicating that the third wave has now fully subsided in Chandigarh.

Most victims had comorbidities The deaths in the third wave of Covid were of patients who had comorbidities and Covid alone was not the cause. The positivity rate has come down drastically in the city and so have Covid deaths. — Dr Suman Singh, DHS, UT

The last Covid death in the city was recorded on February 26, that of a 52-year-old man from Sector 52, who was suffering from type-2 diabetes mellitus and other comorbidities.

Around 70 per cent deaths during the third wave of Covid were of people aged 60 and above, which is 15 per cent higher than the fatalities in the second wave. The second wave had seen 32 per cent deaths in the 45-60 age group.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services (DHS), Chandigarh, said, “The deaths in the third wave of Covid were of patients who had comorbidities and Covid alone was not the cause. The positivity rate has come down drastically in the city and so have Covid deaths.”

As many as 85 city residents, who were Covid positive, died during January and February. The surge in the cases was fuelled by the Omicron variant in the city. Major comorbidities of the victims were renal disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypothyroidism, asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bronchopneumonia and chronic liver disease.

There are only six patients admitted to the PGI’s Covid block, and none of them is from Chandigarh. While only one Covid patient is admitted to Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, two patients are admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Only one patient has occupied a ventilator bed.

8 more found infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city saw eight fresh Covid cases on Sunday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,803. The active caseload stands at 71 and the death count at 1,165. — TNS

Nine new Covid cases in Mohali

Mohali: Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported from the district on Sunday. Seven patients recovered from the virus. There are now 66 active cases in the district. The toll stands at 1,148. — TNS

10 fresh cases in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district saw 10 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 44,087. The active caseload now stands at 36. The death toll remained at 414. — TNS