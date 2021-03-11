No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Patients have only mild symptoms now, no major post-illness complications

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No death due to Covid-19 has been reported from the city in more than two months even as cases continue to be detected every day.

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 11

No death due to Covid-19 has been reported from the city in more than two months even as cases continue to be detected every day.

The last Covid death was recorded on February 26 when a 52-year-old man from Sector 52, a case of Type-2 diabetes mellitus and diffuse large B cell lymphoma, died at the PGI. He was vaccinated with the first dose only.

Experts say a majority of the Covid-19 patients are showing influenza-like illness (ILI), which means that patients have mild fever, runny nose, cough and even diarrhoea.

Dr Sanjay D’ Cruz from the Department of Internal Medicine, GMCH, Sector 32, said, “The disease burden and severity have reduced to a great extent now. What we saw in the second wave is not being seen now. While a majority of the patients show mild symptoms such as cold, cough and mild fever, those who are admitted are mostly elderly with kidney disease or other comorbidities.”

There is also a difference in the symptoms of unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. The vaccinated patients show a milder form of the disease, said Dr D’ Cruz.

As the disease is mild, post-Covid complications are not a serious concern as only fatigue and muscle spasms are being seen this time. Dr Mandeep Garg from the PGI said, “Fatigue ability is the most common symptom in any viral illness and so is the case with Covid-19. Patients feel muscle spasms and less energetic. Shortness of breath has been seen in patients whose lungs were involved in Covid-19 illness. But such cases are rarely seen now unless the patient is comorbid and prone to developing such conditions. Some patients have also reported depression and cognitive dysfunction in which patients have trouble with concentration, recall or memory, and trouble sleeping. It is usually called ‘brain fogging’.”

There are 93 patients currently infected with Covid-19 in the city, of whom only four are admitted to city hospitals.

“Patients are admitted for comorbidities and not Covid-19 per say. The reason for admission is not the Covid-19 illness. Patients who only have Covid-19 and no other complication are showing mild symptoms,” said Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT.

Most recover from virus in 5-6 days

  • Most people usually recover in five-six days from Covid-19 in the present circulating variant.
  • “We do tests for OPD patients in routine as not many patients come forward,” said Dr Suman Singh, DHS, UT. The city is conducting over 1,000 tests every day and the positivity rate is just around 1 per cent.

Active cases: 93 Hospitalised: 4 Home Isolation: 89

Symptoms

  • Runny nose
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Cough
  • Diarrhoea
  • Mild fever

Post-Covid

  • Fatigue
  • Muscle spasms
  • Depression
  • Shortness of breath
  • Cognitive dysfunction

UT reports 22 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 22 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 93. While there was no fresh fatality, five patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

8 found infected in Mohali dist

Mohali: Eight new Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,887, while 10 patients recovered from the disease. No new death was reported on Wednesday. Of the 95,895 cases in the district so far, 94,680 patients have been cured. There are now 67 active cases. The toll is 1,148. TNS

4 catch virus in P’kula dist

Panchkula: Four new Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,243. No new death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,243 cases reported from the district so far, 43,806 patients have been cured. There are now 23 active cases. The death toll is 414. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

2
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

3
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

4
Entertainment

Pakistani actress calls Kareena Kapoor Khan 'fat', creates furore as she says husbands who taunt wives are…

5
Nation

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

6
Punjab

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

7
Nation

UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for 'neglecting work', posted as DG Civil Defence department

8
Nation

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

9
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

10
Punjab

Please have patience: Bhagwant Mann to youth seeking employment

Don't Miss

View All
No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Top News

Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won’t intervene: India

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India

Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar

Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

The 52-year-old had gone with his family on a vacation

Cities

View All

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher

Metro buses remain off road in Amritsar, commuters worst sufferers

Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

Two immigration consultants dupe 8 of Rs 5.95 lakh, held in Chandigarh

Developers warned against carving out illegal farmhouses in forest area near Chandigarh

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Agriculture Department notice to 30 seed dealers of Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Residents see red over encroachments in JP Nagar

Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Drug peddler, aide arrested by Jalandhar Police

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana district identifies 14 sites for mohalla clinics

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib