No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 11

No death due to Covid-19 has been reported from the city in more than two months even as cases continue to be detected every day.

The last Covid death was recorded on February 26 when a 52-year-old man from Sector 52, a case of Type-2 diabetes mellitus and diffuse large B cell lymphoma, died at the PGI. He was vaccinated with the first dose only.

Experts say a majority of the Covid-19 patients are showing influenza-like illness (ILI), which means that patients have mild fever, runny nose, cough and even diarrhoea.

Dr Sanjay D’ Cruz from the Department of Internal Medicine, GMCH, Sector 32, said, “The disease burden and severity have reduced to a great extent now. What we saw in the second wave is not being seen now. While a majority of the patients show mild symptoms such as cold, cough and mild fever, those who are admitted are mostly elderly with kidney disease or other comorbidities.”

There is also a difference in the symptoms of unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. The vaccinated patients show a milder form of the disease, said Dr D’ Cruz.

As the disease is mild, post-Covid complications are not a serious concern as only fatigue and muscle spasms are being seen this time. Dr Mandeep Garg from the PGI said, “Fatigue ability is the most common symptom in any viral illness and so is the case with Covid-19. Patients feel muscle spasms and less energetic. Shortness of breath has been seen in patients whose lungs were involved in Covid-19 illness. But such cases are rarely seen now unless the patient is comorbid and prone to developing such conditions. Some patients have also reported depression and cognitive dysfunction in which patients have trouble with concentration, recall or memory, and trouble sleeping. It is usually called ‘brain fogging’.”

There are 93 patients currently infected with Covid-19 in the city, of whom only four are admitted to city hospitals.

“Patients are admitted for comorbidities and not Covid-19 per say. The reason for admission is not the Covid-19 illness. Patients who only have Covid-19 and no other complication are showing mild symptoms,” said Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT.

Most recover from virus in 5-6 days

Most people usually recover in five-six days from Covid-19 in the present circulating variant.

“We do tests for OPD patients in routine as not many patients come forward,” said Dr Suman Singh, DHS, UT. The city is conducting over 1,000 tests every day and the positivity rate is just around 1 per cent.

Active cases: 93 Hospitalised: 4 Home Isolation: 89

Symptoms

Runny nose

Sore throat

Headache

Cough

Diarrhoea

Mild fever

Post-Covid

Fatigue

Muscle spasms

Depression

Shortness of breath

Cognitive dysfunction

UT reports 22 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 22 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 93. While there was no fresh fatality, five patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

8 found infected in Mohali dist

Mohali: Eight new Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,887, while 10 patients recovered from the disease. No new death was reported on Wednesday. Of the 95,895 cases in the district so far, 94,680 patients have been cured. There are now 67 active cases. The toll is 1,148. TNS

4 catch virus in P’kula dist

Panchkula: Four new Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,243. No new death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,243 cases reported from the district so far, 43,806 patients have been cured. There are now 23 active cases. The death toll is 414. TNS