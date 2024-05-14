No development in Dera Bassi in 7 years: NK Sharma

Mohali, May 13
Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency, NK Sharma, questioned the leaders of Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on the issue of development in the constituency. He asked them to list the major projects that they started at the Dera Bassi constituency in 7 years.
Sharma held public meetings at Sarsini, Tiwana, Khajoor Mandi, Sadhampur, Dangdahara, Batauli, Kurli, Sangautha, Jadaut, Jharmari, Dharmagarh, Sitarpur, Ramgarh Roorkee, Mirpur and Dheere Majra today.
Sharma said the BJP’s Preneet Kaur has been the Patiala constituency MP four times; however, she has never come to Dera Bassi to meet people or thank them for their votes.
