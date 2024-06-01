No door-to-door collection of garbage today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

As the voting for the seventh phase of the General Election-2024 is scheduled for tomorrow, the local Municipal Corporation (MC) has rescheduled door-to-door garbage collection to Sunday, June 2.

The change is made to facilitate the field staff of the civic body in casting their votes in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh on June 1.

