No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Chandigarh, November 30
Contrary to MC Mayor Anup Gupta’s announcement, there will be no free two-wheeler parking from December 1 at the parking spaces under the corporation.
Two days ago, Opposition councillors slammed the Mayor for single-handedly taking the decision without putting it to House’s knowledge. The councillors demanded that he should announce free parking for four-wheelers as well.
Gupta, who had termed free parking from December 1 as a Diwali gift from his side, said today that the executive order had not been issued yet. At present, the corporation charges Rs 7 for two-wheeler parking, which will continue. Car parking charges are Rs 14.
The General House of the MC had approved the agenda regarding free parking for two-wheelers at all parking sites in July, for which a tender is yet to be floated. According to the agenda, all two-wheelers will be exempt from parking fee.
There are 89 parking sites in Chandigarh that are managed by the MC and all have an equal parking space for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.
