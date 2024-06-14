No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 13

In a blow to the AAP-Congress alliance, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today rejected the resolution of the MC House on providing free water supply and parking to residents of the city. However, contrary to the stand taken by the MC, the Administrator decided that no extra parking fee will be levied on vehicles registered out of the tricity.

The alliance had got the agenda pertaining to free 20,000 litre water per month per household and free parking in the market lots passed in the MC House in March this year. It was sent to the UT Administrator for the final approval.

Free water and parking was the poll promises of AAP in the 2021 MC elections, in which the party had emerged the single largest party. Free water was also one of the promises in the Congress’ manifesto during the recent Lok Sabha election.

Citing reasons such as the ongoing 24x7 water supply project, for which a loan of over Rs 500 crore has been raised; total expenditure of the MC increasing on a year-on-year basis and revenue not increasing proportionately, Purohit today rejected the resolution of the MC on free water and parking.

The MC gets most of its receipts in the form of water tariff and property tax. During 2023-24, the corporation had received Rs 176 crore in water bills only. It has a committed liability of approximately Rs 58 crore per month, which includes regular salaries, wages, pensions, electricity bills, POL, etc. The per annum expenditure on committed liabilities comes to about Rs 700 crore.

Administrator approves budget estimates

Purohit has approved the MC budget estimates for 2024-25. The Administrator said the corporation had erred in passing the budget estimates at its meeting held on March 6 this year. Though the explanation submitted by the Municipal Commissioner was accepted as a one-time measure, directions were issued to the MC to follow the prescribed procedures as per applicable provisions of the Municipal Act/rules/bylaws in future.

It’s dictatorship as councillors, MP not consulted It is dictatorship. The Governor has rejected the resolution without taking the advice of 35 elected councillors and recently elected MP Manish Tewari. Who wants 24x7 water supply? People would like to have free 20,000 litres of water. — Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, AAP Mayor

