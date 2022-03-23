No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No fresh Covid case was reported from the city on Tuesday. With no fresh death, the toll remained at 1,165. Five patients were cured of the virus. TNS
One case in Panchkula
Panchkula: Just one fresh case of Covid surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours. No death was reported. There are seven active cases in the district. TNS
3 cases in Mohali
Mohali: Three new Covid cases were reported from the district, one from Boothgarh and two from Mohali. The case tally has reached 95678, while 94,512 patients have recovered so far. There are 28 active cases in the district now. The death toll stands at 1,148. TNS
