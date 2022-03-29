No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Chandigarh reported no fresh Covid case on Monday. The overall tally remained at 91,911. The number of active cases came down to 19. The death count was 1,165. Meanwhile, four patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

Mohali: No new case of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. The overall number of positive cases remained at 95,690. Three patients were cured of the infection. There were 15 active cases with 1,148 death toll in the district. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 69,291 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 17 had been given the vaccine till Monday. — TNS

Panchkula: The district reported no fresh coronavirus case on Monday, leaving only three active cases in the district. The overall tally remained unchanged at 44,130. The death count is 414. The number of recoveries rose to 43,713. —