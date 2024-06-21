No gynaecologist in Kharar hospital during night, admn seeks report

Mohali, June 20

After several complaints by the patients and their attendants about the unavailability of doctors in the maternity ward of the Kharar Civil Hospital at night, the administration officials today sought a report from the senior doctors.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gurmandar Singh visited the hospital on Tuesday night to take stock of the situation. Patients and their attendants highlighted his shortcomings. The hospital administration has been asked to prepare a roster in such a way that a gynaecologist is available round-the-clock. The senior medical officer would submit a report in this regard, he said.

Officials said a gynaecologist is available until 2 pm; however, in case of an emergency, a doctor comes from Chandigarh at night to attend to the patient.

