No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 18

Due to non-availability of H2N3 testing kits at General Hospital here, samples are being sent to the PGI in Chandigarh for testing. Till date, a case each of H1N1 and H2N3 has surfaced in the district.

Even as the Health Department has issued directions to take samples of suspected patients of cold and send these for examination, but there are no testing kits available at the health centres. Even at the district level, the process of taking samples for testing has not started properly. Doctors at all health centres have been instructed to closely monitor patients suffering from cold, cough and fever.

At the same time, doctors said there was no need to panic due to this virus as it was a seasonal flu only. People should take medicines on doctor’s advice in case of cough, fever and cold. If the health of children worsens, medicine should be given on a paediatrician’s advice.

At present, investigation of influenza is being done in the Civil Hospital and the authorities have urged the higher-ups to provide kits for testing. Right now, samples of only symptomatic patients are being taken.

Dr Umesh Modi, Principal Medical Officer, General Hospital, said tests for influenza virus were being done at the General Hospital and if found positive, tests were being conducted to identify the strain. He said at present, no H2N3 patient was admitted to the hospital.

Dr Mukta Kumar, Chief Medical Officer, Health Department, Panchkula, said, “We have issued an advisory to all hospitals and health centres. Sampling has not yet started at the health centre level. Health centres have been directed to upload the data of patients having difficulty in breathing and critically ill on the portal.