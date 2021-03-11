No headway in Gharuan bank robbery

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

Two days after a theft at a Gharuan bank, the police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

Thieves had decamped with Rs 18 lakh from a branch of Cooperative Bank, which was sans a security guard, near the bus stand in Ghauran on Wednesday. The police are probing whether the theft was a handiwork of locals or an outside gang. They are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to get a clue in the case.

Gharuan SHO Baljinder Singh said, “Teams have been formed and technical surveillance is being done to identify the suspects. We are hopeful of cracking the case.”

In his complaint to the police, Tejpal Singh, the bank manager, had stated that two thieves broke into the bank after cutting the locks of the shutter. Later, they demolished the wall of the currency chest room and made off with Rs 18 lakh.