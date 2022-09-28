 No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station : The Tribune India

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Vehicles line up at the fee collection booths while exiting the Chandigarh Railway Station on Tuesday evening. Most visitors complained of being levied penalty for breaching the 6-minute limit. Ravi Kumar

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Chandigarh, September 27

In the absence of a separate lane for general parking, confusion prevails among visitors unaware of the new pick up and drop off system introduced at the Chandigarh Railway Station.

Pick up and drop off tickets are being issued to unsuspecting visitors, who, oblivious to the hefty penalty, fail to specify that they intend to use the general parking. Those exceeding the six-minute limit, despite having parked their vehicles in the parking area, end up paying between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 on exit.

The parking contractor is yet to set up a separate lane for general parking, as a result of which vehicle owners are forced to use the pick up and drop off lane.

A retired Army officer said he had gone to pick up his daughter, who had arrived in the Shatabdi Express. While exiting, the parking attendant asked for Rs 1,000. On objection, the attendant allegedly misbehaved with him.

He reasoned the charges were unrealistic as he was held up in a long queue of vehicles at the exit point due to the rush. He claimed around five persons blocked his car, as if he had committed a crime.

A random visit to the railway station in the evening, when the Shatabdi Express arrives, revealed most of the vehicle owners ended up paying Rs 50 to Rs 200 for exceeding the six-minute time limit. Most of them complained of being held up in long queues inside the zone.

Most of the passengers were seen walking out of the railway station to get cabs as drivers were reluctant to enter the railway station, fearing penalty.

For his part, parking supervisor Shashi Kant said there was some confusion among visitors in the initial days, but with the passage of time, people were getting aware of the new system. He said the general parking lane would be ready in a couple of days.

Caught in jam, many penalised

  • Many visitors caught up in queues inside the zone were made to pay Rs 50 to Rs 200 for exceeding six-minute time limit on Tuesday
  • Passengers were seen walking out of railway station to get cabs as drivers were reluctant to enter zone, fearing penalty

CCTV cameras, boom barriers soon

  • Parking contractor will install broom barriers and CCTV cameras at the entry as well as exit gates of the railway station in next few days

Specify at booth

People planning to park vehicles in general parking should mention that to ticket vendor. They will be charged Rs 30 for first two hours. — Shashi Kant, parking supervisor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

2
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

4
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

5
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

6
Nation

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

7
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

8
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

9
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

10
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Don't Miss

View All
Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

Top News

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it

US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

EAM, Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

EAM S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken vow to deepen ties, but no meeting point on Russia

AAP puts minister Sarari on notice over ‘extortion’ clip

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

May be dropped if found guilty

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote

Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested