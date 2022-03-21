No leachate from May, claims Chandigarh MC

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 20

Residents of Dadu Majra and commuters are expected to get a major respite from leachate flowing from the Dadu Majra waste dump, as the local Municipal Corporation will be starting a leachate-treatment plant from May.

This plant is being set up near the sanitary landfill in Dadu Majra.

According to MC officials, the plant has a capacity of processing 30 kilo litre of leachate per day. It will also be used to process leachate generated from the existing dumping site.

“In April, our leachate-treatment plant will be ready. And there will be no leachate from May onwards,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra while talking to members of resident welfare associations at a recent interaction.

The leachate has been a major trouble, especially during the rainy season, for the residents of Dadu Majra. It flows to localities and raises foul smell. Leachate also flows on to the main road leading to accidents. There have been incidents of bikers skidding on the road close to the dump.

“The MC has been promising a lot of things, but nothing has changed on the ground. So many projects have been launched here, but none could provide respite to us. Let’s see what happens in May,” said Dyal Krishan, president, Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee.