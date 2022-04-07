No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 6

The city Municipal Corporation seems to have learnt no lessons from last year’s massive fire that continued for three days at the Dadu Majra waste dumping ground as another major fire broke out at the site in the wee hours of today.

People walk at a smoke-enveloped park near the area. TRIBUNE PHOTO RAVI KUMAR

The fire broke out around 1 am and smoke was billowing out till the filing of this report. According to officials, six fire engines and two water boozers were pressed into service.

A case of arson? It may be a case of arson. We have asked the police to register an FIR in the case. Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

Though the fire is said to have been controlled, smoke continued to billow out from the dump site.

A guard saw a few men, possibly ragpickers, at the site late last night, who may have caused the fire to segregate and collect saleable items.