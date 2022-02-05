No let-up in fatalities, 3 die in Chandigarh; 183 test +ve

Chandigarh, February 4
The city reported three fatalities and 183 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.
A 53-year-old woman from Sector 40, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, kidney disease and acute decompensated heart failure, died at the PGI. She was fully vaccinated against Covid. A 76-year-old man from Sector 40, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, kidney disease and coronary artery disease, breathed his last at Max Hospital, Mohali. He was fully vaccinated too. An 80-year-old man from Raipur Khurd was brought dead at the GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated and tested positive for the virus posthumously.
The UT’s daily positivity rate stood at 3.82 per cent. As many as 396 new recoveries were also recorded on Friday. The overall fatality count of the city stands at 1,135. It has currently 2,099 active cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...