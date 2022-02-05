No let-up in fatalities, 3 die in Chandigarh; 183 test +ve

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The city reported three fatalities and 183 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

A 53-year-old woman from Sector 40, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, kidney disease and acute decompensated heart failure, died at the PGI. She was fully vaccinated against Covid. A 76-year-old man from Sector 40, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, kidney disease and coronary artery disease, breathed his last at Max Hospital, Mohali. He was fully vaccinated too. An 80-year-old man from Raipur Khurd was brought dead at the GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated and tested positive for the virus posthumously.

The UT’s daily positivity rate stood at 3.82 per cent. As many as 396 new recoveries were also recorded on Friday. The overall fatality count of the city stands at 1,135. It has currently 2,099 active cases.