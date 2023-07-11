No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 10

In a span of only 10 days, July has recorded the highest total rainfall of the month in over 13 years.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the city has received 596 mm rainfall from July 1 to 10. As per the available data with the department, this much rain has never been recorded in July since 2011.

The Amravati road collapsed after the floodgates of the Kaushalya Dam were opened in Panchkula. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

After 2011, the second highest July rainfall of 473.3 mm was recorded last year and third highest (319.4mm) in 2019. A Met official said all-time high July rain (600 mm) was recorded in 2000.

The city received 95.9 mm rainfall from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today. After that, 110.2 mm rainfall was recorded till 5:30 pm. Though there is a rain forecast for next five days, the weather is expected to start improving from Tuesday. For Tuesday and Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall is likely.

A cave-in on the Sector 29-30 road in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

AK Singh, Scientist at the city IMD, said, “Weather activity is expected to improve from tomorrow. This time monsoon came early. A Western Disturbance on July 8 coupled with ongoing monsoon resulted in a massive rainfall.”

Coldest July day in 9 years

Today was also the coldest July day in nine years. The maximum temperature dropped to 25.8°C, nine degrees below normal. Before this, it was on July 12, 2015, that the very low daytime temperature (25.5°C) was recorded. Nights also remained relatively cold as 23.6°C minimum temperature was recorded, which is three degrees below normal.