No levy on devotees visiting Mansa Devi shrine, says DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 22

The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB) does not charge any kind of fee from devotees coming to pay obeisance at Mansa Devi temple here.

Stating this, Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the SMMDSB, said some people were spreading misleading propaganda in this regard, which was not correct.

He said all necessary arrangements had been made by the board for the convenience of devotees and any devotee could visit the deity systematically through the queue.

Kaushik said devotees not wishing to wait in queue due to shortage of time could have darshan of the deity by making a donation of Rs 500 and Rs 100, which is voluntarily. He said there were several religious places, including Mata Vaishno Devi Temple and Tirupati Bala Ji Temple, where such facility was being provided to devotees.

Appealing to people, Kaushik said they should avoid any kind of misleading propaganda. He said devotees from different places of the country as well as Haryana come to visit Mansa Devi temple and all necessary arrangements had been made by the Board to ensure that they do not face any kind of inconvenience.

He said the board was determined to facilitate devotees visiting the temple and several development works were being done in this direction.