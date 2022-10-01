No-mask fine goes in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 30
With a sharp decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, the UT Administration has decided not to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask.
In the capacity as the chairperson, state executive committee, State Disaster Management Authority, UT Adviser Dharam Pal ordered to withdraw the clause of fine of Rs 500 for non-wearing of mask in a closed environment.
However, the general public was advised to follow standard operating procedures and advisories issued by the Health Department, UT, from time to time for Covid-containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.
