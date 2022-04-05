No new Covid case in Mohali

Mohali: No new case of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours. However, no death has been reported from any part of the district on Monday. Meanwhile, a total of 19,84.906 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 70,847 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group had been given the jabs till Monday. — TNS
No case in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported no new case of Covid on Monday, keeping the active caseload unchanged at two. The overall tally stands at 44,134 while the death count is 414. As many as 43,718 people have recovered from the disease so far. — TNS
1 tests +ve in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: The city logged one fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday. There was no fresh fatality, while one patient was cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. — TNS
