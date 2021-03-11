No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, April 26
No new case of diarrhoea was reported from Zirakpur on Tuesday. Health officials said reports of stool samples had ruled out the presence of cholera. The Health Department, however, organised a medical camp at Gazipur to attend to patients. More than 100 patients, including children, had complained of diarrhoea-like symptoms on Monday due to contaminated water supply.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest