No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 26

No new case of diarrhoea was reported from Zirakpur on Tuesday. Health officials said reports of stool samples had ruled out the presence of cholera. The Health Department, however, organised a medical camp at Gazipur to attend to patients. More than 100 patients, including children, had complained of diarrhoea-like symptoms on Monday due to contaminated water supply.

#Zirakpur