No new power connections for 11 Zirakpur societies over norm violation

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 26

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stopped issuing new connections to 11 housing societies and colonies over violations of the Electricity Supply Instructions Manual (ESIM) guidelines.

In his August 10 letter, the SDO Tech-2, Dhakoli, has listed out the names of the erring colonies in Gazipur and Dhakoli and informed the SDO Commercial about the instructions from the Chief Engineer (Commercial), Patiala, to stop issuing new power connections till all conditions are met by the societies and colonies.

Most located in Gazipur, Dhakoli Essentia Homes, Singhpura

Maya Garden Galleria, Singhpura

FIO Homes II, Dhakoli

Platinum Homes, Sanauli, Dhakoli

Pink City, Dhakoli

Motia HUYS, Dhakoli

Motia Pacific Centre, Gazipur

Aakriti Complex, Singhpura

Omkar Enclave, Gazipur

Ananta Square, Gazipur

Bollywood Esencia, Gazipur

Zirakpur PSPCL Executive Engineer HS Oberoi said: “We have stopped issuing new power connections as there are certain violations and they have not taken the no-objection certificate so far. It has been over a month since notices were issued. The builders have not taken the NOC. No new connections will be released till they meet the conditions.”

The PSPCL officials said they had visited these sites and found violations following which notices were issued to the societies and colonies.

