No new power connections for 11 Zirakpur societies over norm violation

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, September 26
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stopped issuing new connections to 11 housing societies and colonies over violations of the Electricity Supply Instructions Manual (ESIM) guidelines.
In his August 10 letter, the SDO Tech-2, Dhakoli, has listed out the names of the erring colonies in Gazipur and Dhakoli and informed the SDO Commercial about the instructions from the Chief Engineer (Commercial), Patiala, to stop issuing new power connections till all conditions are met by the societies and colonies.
Most located in Gazipur, Dhakoli
- Essentia Homes, Singhpura
- Maya Garden Galleria, Singhpura
- FIO Homes II, Dhakoli
- Platinum Homes, Sanauli, Dhakoli
- Pink City, Dhakoli
- Motia HUYS, Dhakoli
- Motia Pacific Centre, Gazipur
- Aakriti Complex, Singhpura
- Omkar Enclave, Gazipur
- Ananta Square, Gazipur
- Bollywood Esencia, Gazipur
Zirakpur PSPCL Executive Engineer HS Oberoi said: “We have stopped issuing new power connections as there are certain violations and they have not taken the no-objection certificate so far. It has been over a month since notices were issued. The builders have not taken the NOC. No new connections will be released till they meet the conditions.”
The PSPCL officials said they had visited these sites and found violations following which notices were issued to the societies and colonies.
