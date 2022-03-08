No parking fee in Panchkula for 15 days

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 7

At a General House meeting today, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation passed a resolution to suspend the collection of parking fee for 15 days in all five sectors where it is currently operational. The paid parking is currently functional in Sector 8, 9, 10, 14 and 20.

While the parking in Sector 8, 9 and 10 is managed by the Child Welfare Committee, the other two parking lots in Sector 14 and 20 are managed by contractors. A three-member committee of councillors, led by the Joint Commissioner, will examine parking-related issues forwarded by various councillors. While some alleged non-fulfilment of the terms and conditions of the contract, others raised behavioural issues of the staff deployed at the parking lots.

The committee will submit its report within 15 days.

The further course of action on the parking lots will be decided on the basis of the report, said Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

At the General House meeting, several councillors said parking charges should be discontinued forever, saying that the civic body could increase its revenue through other means, but a financial burden should not be put on city residents.

One of them was JJP councillor from ward number 14 Sushil Garg. He has been opposing the paid parking in Sector 20 ever since its introduction.

Garg said the parking contractor had failed to ensure the terms and conditions of the contract.

“It has come to my notice that the staff deployed at the entry/exit points misbehave with young women and girls who come to coaching centres,” he said.

At the last General House meeting, the JJP councillor had entered into an argument with Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura over the same issue.

‘Withdraw parking work from panel’

It was also proposed at the meeting that the management of parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10 be withdrawn from the child welfare committee and the work be handed over to the MC. If not, the panel should itself carry out the work of re-carpeting in the parking area, maintaining street lights and clearing of waste from dustbins.