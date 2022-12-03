No political events to be held at Jor Mela

Tribune News Service

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 2

The three-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela, to be commemorated from December 26 to 28 in the memory of younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, would be a religious affair with the district authorities banning political conferences at the event.

Further, wine shops will remain shut and sources of entertainment such as gambling stalls, dance pandals, circuses, swings, etc. have been banned.

Twenty free parking lots have been set up and a large number of police personnel and officials would be deputed for a smooth conduct of the mela, said Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and SSP Ravjot Grewal here today.

The DC said carrying of firearms, sharp weapons and playing of loudspeakers would be barred during the period.