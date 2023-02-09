No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

On achieving the target, the UT Administration has decided to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10 for the current financial year.

In order to achieve the aim of eco-friendly and green transportation in Chandigarh, the UT Administration will stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from February 10 till March 31,

in pursuance of the Electric Vehicle Policy 2022.

On September 20, 2022, the UT administration had rolled out its EV policy, under which not only will incentives be given to EV buyers, the registration of two-wheelers and three-wheelers running on internal combustion engines (ICE) will also be stopped from 2024-25.

Pradhuman Singh, RLA, said, since the 65 per cent registration of non-electric two-wheelers (logged last year) had been achieved for the current financial year, the registration of non-electric two-wheelers was required to be immediately stopped in order to implement the provisions of the EV Policy and in the interest of a greener Chandigarh.

He said the registration of non-electric two-wheelers would resume from April 1 and would be done as per permissible limits for the financial year 2023-24.