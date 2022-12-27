 No respite from fog for 48 hours : The Tribune India

No respite from fog for 48 hours

No respite from fog for 48 hours

Commuters negotiate dense fog in Chandigarh on Monday evening. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

There is little respite for city residents as dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over parts of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana during the next 48 hours.

The weather department has attributed this to the prevailing light wind and high moisture in the lower tropospheric levels.

Fog’s intensity and spread is likely to reduce thereafter. However, dense fog in isolated pockets is likely to continue over Punjab during the subsequent three days.

“Cold day/severe cold day conditions are very likely in some parts of tricity. No significant change in minimum temperatures are likely over many parts of plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours and gradual rise by about 2 °C is expected thereafter. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of tricity is likely during next three days," said the MeT.

Meanwhile, the day's temperature in the city rose to 15.9 °C, against 11.1 °C a day before, but remained 5.1 degrees below normal. The night temperature also saw a slight rise at 7.4 °C, against 6.6 °C witnessed a night before, and remained 1.3 degrees above normal.

Flights see 3 to 4-hr delays

Mohali: Most of the early morning flights were delayed by three to four hours at the SBSI International Airport on Monday. Most of the arrivals and departures have been affected due to poor visibility. The early morning arrivals from Delhi (6 am) and Pune (6.40 am) were late by more than four hours. Dense fog has adversely affected the flight schedule in the region for the past five days. While the number of cancelled flights have come down in the past two days, there have been delays in most of the incoming and outgoing flights. — TNS

