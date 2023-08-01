No respite from stray menace in Zirakpur

Mohali, July 31
The Zirakpur Municipal Council today carried out a stray cattle catching drive in Dhakoli, where as many as three cattle attacks have been reported in the past one month.
Some local residents, however, feel that it was a long time coming. They feel that the stray cattle menace is not just peculiar to just one particular locality, but has to be checked throughout Zirakpur.
A woman, Sonia, and her five-year-old daughter were seriously injured after a stray cow attacked the duo at the MS Enclave in Dhakoli around 7:30 pm last Thursday.
The victims were chased and attacked by a raging bovine. Some of the passersby tried to come to the duo’s rescue, but their attempts to save them were of no avail.
Both, the woman and her daughter, sustained head injuries in the incident. The victims were rushed to a private hospital.
Residents have stressed time and again that there is a need to check the stray cattle population in the area.
