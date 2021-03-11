No restriction on unvaccinated Chandigarh students in 12-18 years group from attending offline classes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday put in abeyance the decision of restricting unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 to 18 years from attending the classes in physical mode.

The decision has come in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgement yesterday wherein the top court ruled that no individual can be forced to get vaccinated.

In order to protect unvaccinated children from Covid exposure, the Chandigarh Administration had earlier decided to restrict the unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 to 18 years from attending physical classes from May 4 onwards.

Reviewing the status of positivity rate of Covid infection and vaccination Dharampal, Adviser to UT Administrator, said the Health Department, in close co-ordination with the Education Department will continue with the efforts to complete the 100 per cent vaccination with first dose for all the children in the age group of 12 to 18 years by May 15.

He said though the Covid vaccination is optional yet it is a duty of the Administration to educate and inform the citizens about its benefits.