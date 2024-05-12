No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, May 11
Unlike the BJP roadshow on cars and motorbikes in the city, the Congress will take out a padayatra on May 14 before the filing of nomination papers by Manish Tewari, the joint candidate of the INDIA bloc for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.
Don’t want to cause traffic chaos
We do not want to create a traffic chaos. Our aim is to have green city. So, we will walk on foot on that day. — Manish Tewari, INDIA bloc candidate
Party leaders and supporters will assemble at a spot in Sector 17 following which they will walk to the office of the Deputy Commissioner where Tewari will file his nomination papers. The party plans to mobilise about 5,000 people for the foot march.
“Unlike BJP’s swanky car rally, we will prefer to walk from Sector 17 to the DC office. During the padayatra, we will meet passersby
and also appeal to people to join the march, which is to protect democracy in the city as well as in the country,” said HS Lucky, president, city Congress.
“We do not want to create a traffic chaos. Our aim is to have green city. So, we will walk on foot on that day,” Tewari told Chandigarh Tribune.
Senior local Congress and AAP leaders will take part in the march. Besides, the Congress was working on getting some senior leaders from other states to attend the event.
Sanjay Tandon of the BJP had filed his papers yesterday. Party president JP Nadda had addressed a rally in Sector 27.
BJP padayatra in 614 booths
The city BJP has planned a major public contact programme for Sunday with simultaneous padayatras in its 614 booths between 7 am and 11 am. The presidents of the respective booths will carry out these padayatras. Tandon will join the march in Dhanas and city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra in Dadu Majra.
“Our 25,000 workers are already campaigning in their respective booths. Sunday’s padayatra is another way to connect with people and appeal to them to join the march across the city to fulfil PM Narendra Modi’s vision to build new India and make Sanjay Tandon win from Chandigarh,” said Malhotra.
