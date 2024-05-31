No sale, serving of liquor in Chandigarh till 6 pm tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

In view of polling on June 1, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has prohibited the sale and service of liquor in the city for 48 hours starting from 6 pm today.

The department issued instructions that no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquor or other substances of like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eatery, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area from 6 pm on May 30 to 6 pm on June 1.

Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, etc, and hotels functioning under different categories of licences for possession and supply of liquor are also not permitted to serve liquor during this period.

