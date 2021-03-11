No school in Chandigarh should function under temporary tin shed: Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit ordered that no school should function under temporary tin shed in Chandigarh, after visiting Government High School, Hallo Majra, here, today.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal also visited the school and interacted with the officials and residents.

In 2019, the matter was reported in these columns. Sources, at that time, had claimed that the tin shed extension of the school was built illegally on an encroached piece of land. However, sources now revealed that a new school building would be built at the site of the tin shed.

“This decision was taken by the Administration team after visiting the Hallo Majra school. The shed is built on a site of two acres. Two acres of land was acquired in year 1995 to build a school in place of a tin shed and a grant of Rs 25 lakh was also approved for the construction of the building. Due to the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation and the Administration, the building could not be constructed at that time. The school building to be built now will be expanded from two acres to seven to eight acres,” said the sources.

“We are having lots of complexity here such as narrow lanes, encroachments and multiple factors. We will try to overcome all these...don’t worry,” said Pal, while interacting with residents.

Social workers, meanwhile, said the schools didn’t have a basic facility of playgrounds from students or space for parking of vehicles for teachers.

“Other schools have so many facilities, but the students are hardly getting any such luxury. Not only this area, but schools in other periphery areas of Chandigarh also need attention,” said one of the social workers.