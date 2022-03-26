No security to ex-Judges, others sans threat perception, says Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 25
The UT Administration today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that many former Judges and high-rank police officials staying in the city were currently not being provided security in absence of any threat perception.
An affidavit by the Chandigarh Police, placed before the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil, said: “There are many former Justice(s) and high-ranking police officials staying in the UT, who in their tenure would have presided over and decided many sensitive and high-profile cases, are not currently being provided any security by the Chandigarh Administration in absence of any threat perception”.
The submission came in response to a plea by “human rights advocate” Navkiran Singh. He is an intervener in a drugs case being heard by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Navkiran Singh had moved the High Court against withdrawal of his security cover by the Chandigarh Police.
