No spectators - A first for PCA

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 28

In its history of nearly three decades, it will be for the first time that IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium will host an international match without spectators.

Sponsors may get access to stadium Sources confirmed that sponsors and corporate houses may be given access to the stadium to watch the Test. The PCA has over 10 corporate boxes and one AC lounge, which are enough to accommodate more than 1,000 spectators. “The lounge and corporate boxes are likely to be open for invites. There have been no exact numbers, so far. These invites may include sponsors, corporate houses and PCA office-bearers. The preparation has already been made accordingly. However, the spectators stand will remain empty and no tickets will be issued,” said the sources.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to take on hosts India in their first Test of the tour, from March 4. The authorities concerned confirmed that the five-day Test will be played without spectators. While the T20 matches were played with (50 per cent) spectators in Dharamsala, the second Test to be played in Bengaluru will also have a crowd attendance at 50 per cent capacity. The decision to play the first Test without spectators was taken at Mohali. Spectators at the first T20 were not allowed in view of polling for the Assembly elections, confirmed reports.

The officials cited a number of new Covid cases as reason for not allowing spectators in Mohali. According to information provided by the Punjab Government, the state recorded only 45 new cases on Monday, while the number of active cases stands at 684 (in the state). SAS Nagar recorded only three new cases.

“This will be for the first time in the PCA history that an international match will be played here without spectators. We had never imagined such a scenario. The decision was taken due to Covid,” said RP Singla, treasurer, PCA. When asked about the losses, Singla said it’s a part of the game.

“There are no such losses. Had it been a one-dayer, we could have assessed it. But for a five-day tie, there are no such huge losses. Meanwhile, the entire PCA family is working day and night to make this match a success. Our president, Padma Shri recipient Rajinder Gupta, and the apex council members are already monitoring everything,” added Singla.

The stadium was the 19th approved Test venue in India. It was inaugurated with a One Day International match between India and South Africa (Hero Cup) in 1993, while the first Test was held between India and West Indies in 1994.

BCCI chief curator visits Mohali

One Monday, BCCI’s chief curator Ashish Bhowmick reached IS Bindra PCA Stadium and closely assessed the pitches. “Given the past situations, the PCA has always given a neutral pitch for getting a result. This time also, the cricket buffs can expect a good cricket on a good pitch,” said a senior member. Former Indian team captain Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test.

Teams reach Chandigarh

While Kohli and other Indian team members, including Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Shubhman Gill, attended a practice session at the stadium, the rest of the team landed in the city on Monday.