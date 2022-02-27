No spectators allowed at Mohali stadium: Officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka test match scheduled to start from March 4 at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, some Indian players attended a practice session here today. Former Captain Virat Kohli, who will be playing his 100th test match here, also reached Chandigarh today. However, he will join the practice session tomorrow.

Cricketers R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, along with others, attended a brief practice session at nets today, before rain halted the session.

Meanwhile, PCA officials confirmed that Kohli’s 100th test match will be behind closed doors as the BCCI won’t be allowing any spectators. The decision had been taken in wake of the Covid-19 cases in and around Mohali while also taking into account that most of the Indian players would be linking up with their respective IPL squads just after the end of the second test in a bubble-to bubble transfer.

“Yes, apart from people, who are on duty for the test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of the BCCI,” senior PCA treasurer RP Singla. —