No street vendor turns up at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh, June 1
After it was highlighted in these columns that street vendors were operating from Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake, which are no-vending zones, no street vendor was seen at these spots today.
An enforcement team of the MC raided the tourist places in the morning. “Vendors are smart. Since the news appeared in the newspaper, they knew the enforcement wing will make a check and did not turn up today,” said a staff member at Rock Garden.
“It is not a permanent solution; the MC should permanently station a vehicle there. If the MC doesn’t get strict with them, the hide-and-seek game will continue,” he said.
Though the Punjab and Haryana High Court has declared Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake (Sector 1 to 6) as no-vending zones, street vendors can be seen operating outside these tourist places whenever they find the MC team lax.
