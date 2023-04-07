No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 6

In a blow to the Chandigarh Smart City Limited’s (CSCL) plan to monetise its vacant optical fiber cable (OFC) duct network, not even a single firm has shown interest in its e-tendering process.

The CSCL will now float the tender again. “We are re-floating the tender. If no agency shows interest even in the second attempt, we will evaluate the project and make some modifications to make it more lucrative for bidders,” said an official.

The CSCL plans to lease out its vacant duct to telecom companies on a revenue-sharing model basis. Besides generating revenue, the move is aimed at reducing damage to government utilities and inconvenience caused to general public due to repeated digging up of roads. The CSCL hopes to earn Rs 25 crore under the project in the 2023-24 fiscal, but it seems it will have to wait.

According to officials, the CSCL had laid 240 km of OFC for CCTV cameras, which are connected to the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC). At the time, two ducts were laid. While one was used for laying CCTV cables, the second had been lying unused. To monetise its vacant duct, the CSCL got approval from its Board of Directors to lease it out to various companies. Telecom operators may use the duct to lay cables or sublet it to another party. The CSCL will be paid on a per km cost basis by the highest bidder.

Most of these ducts are on the main road, where CCTV network has already been laid.

Network on main roads only

One of key reasons for poor response is that duct infra is available only on main roads with CCTV coverage, while bulk of hanging cables were on internal roads

Most firms have shifted their entire network underground to connect inner areas; within sectors, firms are laying cables by conventional means

MC rakes in Rs 17.79 cr

The MC has collected Rs 17.79 crore in permission fee from various telecom operators for laying underground cables in a matter of few months. Fee started to come in after MC began a campaign to snap illegal overhead cables. Overhead cables not only pose risk but are also an eyesore.