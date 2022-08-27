No tertiary treated water for five days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Owing to the cleaning of the tertiary treated water primary underground reservoir at Sector 48-A, Chandigarh, there will be no supply of tertiary treated water from August 29 to September 2 to Sectors 48 A&B, 47 C&D, 46 C&D, 45 C&D, 51 A&B, 44 C&D, 52 A&B, 43 C&D, 53 A&B, 42 C&D, 54 A&B, 41 C&D, 55 A&B, 44 C&D, 56 A&B, 39 C&D and 61 in Chandigarh.