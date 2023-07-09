No trace of 51 missing kids, panel to reach out to families

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Concerned about the whereabouts of children missing from the city, the Social Welfare Committee, Chandigarh, has decided to conduct an in-depth study on the matter. It has sought information from the administration so that further action can be taken.

A meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of former MP Satya Pal Jain. The committee was told that of nearly 400 children missing from the city for the past several years, the whereabouts of 51 were still not known, while the remaining had been traced. The committee asked the police for information about these children and their families so that its members could meet the families and get more details to know the reason behind their disappearance.

The committee decided to look into the problems faced by transgenders in the city. Two representatives of a transgender society participated in the meeting. The committee was informed that manpower was the biggest obstacle in operating evening OPDs in various dispensaries. The committee decided to talk to the officials concerned.

On its recommendation to set up another old-age home in the city, it was informed that the Administration had identified 1.2 acres in Sector 34 and a proposal had been sent to the Architecture Department.

On the construction of Mazdoor Bhavan, the committee reiterated that it would be constructed near Labour Chowk, Sector 44. The committee thanked the Administration for notifying the Shagun scheme under which daughters of needy families are given Rs 31,000 on their wedding.

Also present were Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Naveen, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Dr Suman, Dr Nagpal, Kamaljit Panchi, Anamika Walia, Karan Vasudeva, Bhawan Choudhary, Dr Satinder Kaur, Rama Matharu, Sheenu Aggarwal, Vinita Gupta, Lata Giri and Dr Tulika Mehta.