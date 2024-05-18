No water in Shakti Nagar, residents stage protest

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 17

With no tap water for one week, irate residents of Shakti Nagar in Dera Bassi vented their anger by staging a protest against Municipal Council officials today. Scores of women, with empty buckets in their hands, raised slogans against the MC officials. “We are forced to buy water from tanker service workers who are fleecing us. However, MC officials have not done anything so far,” a resident said.

Ward 6 residents Sarita, Gurpreet Kaur, Jyoti and Sunita said there was no tap water supply for one week.

In Sunny Enclave at Zirakpur, residents complained that their tap water supply had been snapped for two days. Damage to the pipeline near Preet Colony has led to water scarcity in the area. Tap water supply was being provided in the Sunny Enclave area from the tubewell.

A local resident, SC Dhall, said, “It is so difficult to sustain without water for two days, especially because of the scorching heat. The contractor has not been able to fix the fault for two days. The MC officials are not bothered about the plight of residents.”

