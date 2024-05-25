 ‘No water, no roads, no vote’, Kharar residents’ chant : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • ‘No water, no roads, no vote’, Kharar residents’ chant

‘No water, no roads, no vote’, Kharar residents’ chant

‘No water, no roads, no vote’, Kharar residents’ chant

A board put up on a pole at Sunny Enclave in Kharar. Photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 24

As the polling day draws nearer, residents of Kharar are questioning the parties over the lack of basic infrastructure in their area, which falls under the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The shortage of water and frequent power outages are the seasonal issues, while civic apathy towards potholed roads is the perennial problem here.

Spend day with us: Women dare minister Anmol

Women of Darpan City protested the unhygienic conditions caused by a garbage dump in the area. Garbage is set on fire and smoke keeps emanating from the dump. They invited local MLA and Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann to spend a day here. “If she can stay here for one day in smoke, we will forego all our demands,” they said.

Amidst the election din, residents across the district are boiling with anger against the parties for ignoring their basic issues. “The threat to the Constitution and the religion will be dealt later. First things first,” they say.

With the authorities concerned turning a blind eye to potholed roads, irregular water supply and frequent power cuts, residents of New Sunny Enclave, Sector 125, Kharar, have given their mandate. “No Water, No Roads, No Vote” — a big flex-board tied to a power pole makes it loud and clear to the party representatives who have stepped up their door-to-door canvassing. The message has also been floated on the social media groups, giving a cue to the rest of the Residents Welfare Associations.

“Bas vote le ke chale jate hain,” said Inderpal Singh, a Sector 125 resident.

The New Sunny Enclave Municipal Councillor had no comment to offer on the issue.

On Wednesday night, irate Sunny Enclave residents raised slogans and barged into the local power substation after almost four-hour power cut. The police rushed to the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Today, residents of Seonk village had to brave two-hour power cut in the morning. PSPCL officials said, “The supply was affected at the Seonk grid due to a damaged cable box.”

A few days ago, members of the Residents’ Welfare Association, Darpan City, Kharar, and local women protested the unhygienic conditions, for which they blamed a garbage dump created in the area. Garbage is set on fire and smoke keeps emanating from the dump. The Municipal Council has failed to start a garbage-processing unit here for years now.

Tejinder Teji, a local resident, does not bats an eyelid criticising all parties for their failure to create a hygienic atmosphere. “For years, we have been approaching the Kharar municipal council, but not a paper moves,” he said. The women have invited local MLA and Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann to spend a day here. “If she can stay here for one day in smoke, we will forego all our demands,” they said.

Residents of Jayanti Majri and nearby four villages said they had to go to Chandigarh for their medical needs, as the only Ayurvedic dispensary in their area was itself on the death bed.

During the Assembly elections residents of Nagla Road, Zirakpur, had blocked the national highway and staged a protest demanding a metalled road. The residents were pacified citing the model code of conduct. Two years later, the road is still in tatters.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Kharar #Lok Sabha #Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

3
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

4
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

5
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

6
India

Kyrgyzstan violence: Despite safety assurance, majority of Indian students heading back home from Bishkek

7
Haryana

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

8
India

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

9
India

Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche, says Pune top cop, admits to probe lapses

10
India

23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development

Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Manohar Lal Khattar, Maneka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti’s fate to be sealed today


Cities

View All

Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

CM’s maalik okays all decisions, says PM Modi in Gurdaspur

INDIA VOTES 2024: Catchy songs, visually appealing videos on social media grab residents’ attention

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival of debate dare

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Campaign madness over, it’s time for tea and temples

Unique theme-based booths prepare to welcome voters

Bibhav sent to 4-day judicial custody

Three-year-old raped, strangulated to death

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues