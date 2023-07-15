No water supply in 23 Ambala villages, many without power

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 14

Power and water supply hit by the recent heavy rains and severe waterlogging are yet to be restored in several rural and urban areas of the district.

As per information, power supply is yet to be restored in Segta, Segti, Bamba, Saini Majra, Bishangarh, Niharsa, Bishangarh and Tagariyan villages. Further, water supply is yet to resume in 23 villages, including Ismailpur, Mianmajra, Niharsa, Chugna, and Alauddin Majra.

Deputy Commissioner Shaleen today held a review meeting regarding the ongoing relief operations. The DC said, “The situation has improved and rainwater has been drained out of a majority of the areas. Now, our focus is on restoring power and water supply in all affected areas. In a major relief, the powerhouse at Dhulkot and substations at Sadopur and the Industrial Area have resumed operations while the power substation at Chaurmastpur will be become functional by tomorrow.”

Power supply in a majority of the affected areas in Ambala Cantonment had been restored while it would be back in Aman Nagar, Tagore Garden and other nearby areas soon, he said.

The DC said the water supply was yet to be restored in Manmohan Nagar and Kabir Nagar due to waterlogging. Water tankers were being sent to the affected areas in 23 village where water supply had not resumed yet.

As per the Public Health and Engineering Department, as many as 16 tubewells of the department are waterlogged and the supply from these will be restored in two days. In Ambala Cantonment, 136 tubewells out of the total 143 were in operation.

The DC said with traffic back on the Ambala-Kaithal highway (NH-152), all national highways passing through the district were clear now. All link roads in the district would be repaired in 10 days.

Protesters block highway, booked

The Ambala police booked some people for blocking the Delhi-Rajpura national highway late on Thursday night. They were protesting against no power supply in their colonies. The police had a tough time persuading them. Traffic on the highway was restored later. A case has been registered at the Ambala City police station.

#Ambala