No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Panchkula, March 20
Despite no written orders for demarcation of a separate lane leading to the main entrance at the Chandigarh railway station and lack of clarity on who all can avail of the privilege of using the lane, the Government Railway Police went ahead to introduce the controversial lane in the guise of managing traffic and ensuring the security of VIPs.
On Thursday, Chandigarh Tribune had published a news report questioning the promotion of VIP culture at the railway station.
Chandigarh GRP SHO Vilayati Saini said it was his duty to manage traffic and ensure the security of VIPs at the railway station.
“If any VIP comes to my area of jurisdiction, I am obliged to give the dignitary special treatment,” he said, quoting the example of the breach in the PM’s security at Ferozepur district in January this year.
Now, the railway police have stated that they will keep the lane barricade free throughout the day, except during VIP movement.
On a visit to the railway station this noon, the barricades (saying only for VIP vehicle lane) that were put up at the entry of the lane were found to be placed at a nearby spot, close to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post.
Saini clarified that the lane would only be operational during VIP movement; otherwise it could be used by the public throughout the day.
Asked about the intent to create a separate lane for VIPs, the railway police had stated that traffic congestion had become an everyday affair at the main entrance of the railway station, particularly during the arrival and departure of the Shatabdi Express. Also, people used to park their vehicles right in front of the entrance earlier. To address the problem, they created a separate lane to ensure free flow of traffic.
No list of VIPs
Asked, the railway authorities failed to provide a list of VIPs who are allowed to use the special lane.
