Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Even as the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had rejected a proposal of the UT Administration to set up charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at its paid parking lots, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has already started constructing these.

The MC House, in its meeting in July, had sought more details about the project. Since then, this issue has been hanging fire although CREST has started setting up charging stations at certain parking lots.

Later in August, the Administration again directed the civic body to provide sites at parking lots. The MC House will now take up the matter in its meeting tentatively scheduled for October 17. Under its proposal, the Municipal Corporation was offered to give its sites on a revenue-sharing model at 32 parking sites in six locations.

“CREST is working on the project. It’s just that a formal approval is to be given. In this month’s meeting, it will be cleared as the proposal has come in writing to the MC unlike earlier when we were verbally asked to give sites,” said an MC official.

The Administration has been pushing for the introduction of electric vehicles in a big way, but the city is still lacking in terms of infrastructure. Though a number of charging stations have come up over the last few months, many are still non-operational.

The UT Administration’s Electric Vehicle policy, which was rolled out on September 20 last year, has been facing several challenges. It will be reviewed in second week of this month.

